Champions Trophy: Sarfraz Ahmed's uncle to cheer for India in final

Bengaluru, June 17: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns against each other in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 tomorrow (June 18) at The Oval, London.

It is going to be a mouth-watering end to a thoroughly entertaining tournament which began on June 1. En route final, India defeated Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh and lost to Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost their opening match to India but there onwards they have won all their matches against South Africa, Sri Lanka and England.

Ahead of this epic clash, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed's maternal uncle Mehboob Hasan, who lives in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh has revealed that he will be rooting for team India.

Hindustan Times quoted Hasan, "Where is the pressure? He (Sarfraz) is playing for his team. My children and I always root for Team India."

He added: "His team cannot match our team. We have better players and our team is superior. I can bet that India will win the trophy."

Hasan a few years back had visited the famous Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer to pray for his nephew getting a chance to play for the Pakistani national team.

Sarfraz's uncle Works as a senior clerk with Etawah Agriculture Engineering College and lives in the city with his family. His sister and Sarfraz's mother Aqeela Bano was married to Shakeel Ahmed and left the country for Pakistan.

On Sarfraz's performance and success, Hasan said: "I am happy he is doing so well in life and cricket." Sarfraz Ahmed is in sublime form and was instrumental in guiding his team single-handedly to the semis by beating Sri Lanka in the final group stage match.

