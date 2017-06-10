Champions Trophy: Rashid Latif insults Virender Sehwag via Facebook video

Bengaluru, June 10: Former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif blasted India's Virender Sehwag for his tweet on Pakistan after the India Vs Pakistan match on June 4.

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

India thrashed Pakistan by 124 runs in the match 4 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. After the match, Sehwag had tweeted, "Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat ! #BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK"

Virender Sehwag's tweet read

Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 4, 2017

Virender Sehwag is known for his humorous and taunting tweets. He took Twitter to troll several players and their teams in the past.

But this time, his 'pote ke baad bete' tweet did not go down well with Rashid Latif, who in turn went Live on Facebook and ranted and slammed the former Indian cricketer.

Rashid's reply came after Pakistan defeated South Africa in their second match, while India went down against Sri Lanka.

The former wicketkeeper was explicit and attacking in his reply. He spoke about the history of Sehwag's birthplace Najafgarh and also spoke about he has a deep rooted relation with India.

Latif's attacks were directly intended at Sehwag and his family was also dragged in the 15-minute long rant. Here is the Facebook video of Rashid Latif.

Latif also clarified that he has nothing against India and Indians and he also respects other Indian legendary cricketers like Mohammed Azharuddin, Ajay Jadeja, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh. He compared Sehwag to these legends and said that the latter should learn how to respect.

Sehwag in reply maintained a dignified silence on this matter. He just counter-tweeted saying, "A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words."

A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 9, 2017

All the teams in Group B have 2 points now and all stands a chance of qualifying. India face South Africa in a potential knockout game on Sunday (June 11) and Pakistan meet Sri Lanka on Monday (June 12). The winners will advance to the semi-final.

OneIndia News