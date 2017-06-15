Champions Trophy: Photos: Team India practice ahead of Bangladesh game

Birmingham, June 15: Giants India take on a spirited Bangladesh side in the second semifinal of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Cardiff today (June 15).

Bangladesh's performance has been impeccable this time as they reached their maiden semi-final in this tournament. They qualified for the semis from a group which was virtually the group of death.

Team India too had fight it out in their group to reach the last four. After a comfortable win against rivals Pakistan in their opening match, they suffered a shock defeat against Sri Lanka.

An inspiring and thumping win against South Africa guided them to the semi-final. They now meet a side with whom they have developed a decent rivalry in the recent past.

Ahead of the crucial semi-final clash, Indian team were seen practising hard.

Here are some photos from India's practice session.

Yuvraj Singh (left) and Shikhar Dhawan Yuvraj Singh, who will play his 300th ODI for India, in practice with teammate Shikhar Dhawan. MS Dhoni Wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni practising ahead of the crucial semi-final against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli Indian captain Virat Kohli during practice session. Virat Kohli (left) and Anil Kumble Indian coach and captain Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli in practice session. Team India Team India practice ahead of the semi-final clash against Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

OneIndia News