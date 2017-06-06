Champions Trophy: Photos from Virat Kohli's Charity Ball in London

London, June 6: Indian skipper Virat Kohli hosted a Charity Ball in London on Monday (June 5) for the Justice and Care organisation.
CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos
The Charity Ball was attended by several Indian cricketers like legend Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, R. Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and other Indian Cricket team support staffs. The Charity event was hosted by Alan Wilkins.
Justice and Care Charity aims to eradicate human trafficking which is a very serious crisis in our modern society.
The charity functions both within countries and across borders, with bases throughout India, in Bangladesh, the UK and the Netherlands. They have now joined hands with Virat Kohli Foundation.
Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale, who recently won the UEFA Champions League with the club praised Kohli on his official Facebook page. Bale shares an association with Virat Kohli's London-based tech startup firm SportsConvo.
Here are some photos from Virat Kohli Charity Ball
|
From left: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar at the Charity Ball in London.
Yuvraj Singh (right) with Rohit Sharma and his family (Image courtesy Yuvraj Singh Instagram account)
Yuvraj Singh attended the Virat Kohli Charity Ball at London along with Rohit Sharma and his family.
|
From left: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma with their families at Virat Kohli Charity Ball
|
Indian cricketers and support staffs
Indian cricketers Kedar Jadhav, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and support staffs at Virat Kohli Charity Ball.
|
Isa Guha
Former English women's team cricketer Isa Guha posted a photo at the Virat Kohli Charity Ball.
|
June 5, 2017
Niall O Brien
Ireland international cricketer Niall O Brien attended the Virat Kohli Charity Ball.
OneIndia News