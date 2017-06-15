Champions Trophy: Photos from Pakistan's triumph over England

Cardiff, June 15: Pakistan pulled off an emphatic win over hosts and favourites England in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017 at Cardiff yesterday (June 14).

Against all odds, Sarfraz Ahmed's men defeated a strong English side who remained unbeaten at the group stage and reached the final of the tournament.

From the very beginning, the Pakistani's looked the dominant side as they outclassed their opponents in every department.

England surprisingly were bowled out for just 211 as their star-studded batting struggled in front of a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack.

Unlike the other matches, where the Pakistani batsmen made a simple run chase complicated, they were off to flying start and never gave the vibe that they would lose.

The match was always in their group and they finished it off in style by registering an 8-wicket win. They will face the winner of India Vs Bangladesh in the second semi-final today (June 15).

Pakistani players celebrate Pakistani celebrate after getting an England batsman. Rumman Raees Debutant RummanRaees was highly impressive in this high-pressure game. The southpaw took 2 wickets conceding 44 runs. Fakhar Zaman Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman scored a brilliant fifty to give his team a steady start in their run chase. Azhar Ali The in-form Pakistani opener played yet another brilliant innings to guide his team to glory. He scored 76 runs which made the run chase easy for the team. Mohammed Hafeez and Babar Azam Mohammed Hafeez and Babar Azam celebrate after hitting the winning runs.

