Champions Trophy: Photos from India Vs Pakistan match

Birmingham, June 5: India registered a thrashing 124 runs win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 yesterday (June 4).

India managed to score 319 runs for the loss of the 3 wickets in their stipulated 48 overs in a rain-affected match. Pakistan's target was set at 289 runs in 41 overs applying the D/L method.

A shaky Pakistani batting lineup never looked convincing in the run chase and were bowled out for 164 runs. Azhar Ali scored a half-century for Pakistan.

For India, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan formed 136 runs partnership and later Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh guided India's score past 300.

Here are some photos from India Vs Pakistan match

Shikhar Dhawan (left) and Rohit Sharma India's Rohit Sharma, right, and Shikhar Dhawan run between wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Shikhar Dhawan India's Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Yuvraj Singh India's Yuvraj Singh bats during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Virat Kohli Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli acknowledges the crowd as he leaves the field at the end of an innings during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Indian players celebrate Indian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Babar Azam by India's Umesh Yadav during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (left) and Virat Kohli India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and captain Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Sarfraz Ahmed (left) and Shadab Khan Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates with captain Sarfraz Ahmed the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Indian players shake hands with Shadab Khan Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli shakes hand with Pakistan's Shadab Khan at the end of the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston. Indian fans Indian cricket team fans at Edgbaston Stadium during India Vs Pakistan match. Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar watching the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan at Edgbaston.

