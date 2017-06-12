Champions Trophy: Photos from India's win over South Africa

London, June 11: India booked a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a convicing 8-wicket victory over South Africa in their final group game at The Oval here on Sunday (June 11). (Match Scorecard)

It was an all-round performance from the Virat Kohli-led side which enabled to knock the Proteas out of the global 50-over tournament. First, bowlers and fielders helped India restrict South Africa to 191 and then batsmen finished the job in style.

Half centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli ensured India won the game in 38 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Here are some of the photos from the match

Quinton de Kock departs Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South African opener De Kock (right). Another success for India Indian players get together after taking another South African wicket. This time it was De Kock's opening partner Hashim Amla. The opening stand was ended after 76 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin removed Amla (35). Virat Kohli is delighted India captain Virat Kohli (3rd left) is delighted after South Africa'sAndile Phehlukwayo was sent back by Jasprit Bumrah. Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls India paceman Bhuvneshwar bowls against the Proteas. He took two wickets, off successive deliveries. Hardik Pandya strikes Hardik (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Faf du Plessis (right). He was bowled. Half century for Shikhar Dhawan Left-hander Shikhar (right) celebrates his half century against South Africa. Half ton for captain Kohli registered his second half century of the tournament. He remained unbeaten on 76 as India won in 38 overs. Victory for India Kohli (second right) and other Indian players, along with South Africa's De Kock, head back to the pavilion after the match. Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj did a Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he finished the match off with a six.

OneIndia News