Champions Trophy: Photos from India's win over South Africa

London, June 11: India booked a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a convicing 8-wicket victory over South Africa in their final group game at The Oval here on Sunday (June 11). (Match Scorecard)

It was an all-round performance from the Virat Kohli-led side which enabled to knock the Proteas out of the global 50-over tournament. First, bowlers and fielders helped India restrict South Africa to 191 and then batsmen finished the job in style.

Half centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli ensured India won the game in 38 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Here are some of the photos from the match

Quinton de Kock departs

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of South African opener De Kock (right).

Another success for India

Indian players get together after taking another South African wicket. This time it was De Kock's opening partner Hashim Amla. The opening stand was ended after 76 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin removed Amla (35).

Virat Kohli is delighted

India captain Virat Kohli (3rd left) is delighted after South Africa'sAndile Phehlukwayo was sent back by Jasprit Bumrah.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls

India paceman Bhuvneshwar bowls against the Proteas. He took two wickets, off successive deliveries.

Hardik Pandya strikes

Hardik (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Faf du Plessis (right). He was bowled.

Half century for Shikhar Dhawan

Left-hander Shikhar (right) celebrates his half century against South Africa.

Half ton for captain

Kohli registered his second half century of the tournament. He remained unbeaten on 76 as India won in 38 overs.

Victory for India

Kohli (second right) and other Indian players, along with South Africa's De Kock, head back to the pavilion after the match.

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj did a Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he finished the match off with a six.

