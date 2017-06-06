Champions Trophy: Photos from Australia Vs Bangladesh match

London, June 6: It was a heartbreak from Australia as they managed to collect just one point yet again against Bangladesh in a match which they were favourites to win.

ICC Special Site; Schedule; Photos

Just like their previous match against New Zealand which was abandoned due to rain, this match too got washed out.

The only difference was that against the Kiwis, Australia were struggling at 53/3 and in this match were on course to chase down a low total of 183 against minnows Bangladesh.

Batting first, the subcontinent side were bowled out for 182 runs. Tamim Iqbal once again proved his worth by scoring a brilliant 95, narrowly missing out on a back to back hundreds.

While chasing, Rubel Hossain picked Aaron Finch's wicket, but the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith were sailing smoothly towards a win when rain interrupted as a villain.

Here are some photos from the abandoned match between Australia and Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group A match between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval in London. Tamim Iqbal (left) and Mathew Wade Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (left) in action during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group A match between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval in London. Steve Smith Australia's Steve Smith lies on the field during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group A match between Australia and Bangladesh at The Oval in London. Soumya Sarkar Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar walks off after being caught by Australia's Matthew Wade from a ball by Josh Hazlewood during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group A match between Australia and Bangladesh. Mitchell Starc (Image courtesy: ICC Twitter handle) Australia's Mitchell Starc bowled a fiery over wicket maiden over in which he scalped 3 wickets. He took the wickets of Tamim Iqbal, Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain.

OneIndia News