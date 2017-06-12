Champions Trophy: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Presentation Ceremony Highlights

Cardiff, June 12: In a tense finish, Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by 3 wickets to book a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here today (June 12). (Match scorecard)

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed led from the front with an unbeaten 61 which sealed the game in the 45th over. (Match report)

Pakistan were in trouble at 162/7 but an unfinished 75-run partnership between Sarfraz and Mohammad Amir won them the game.

Pakistan will face now England in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday (June 14). India play against Bangladesh on Thursday (June 15) in the 2nd last-four encounter.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony

What did the losing captain Angelo Mathews say?

"(It was) a see-saw kind of a game. Credit should go to Pakistan. They held their nerves and are deserved winners.

"It was a bit of a funny wicket. We hadn't got the runs on the board but we knew we could defend this.

"And the bowlers did their job, but we didn't hold on to our catches. Proud of the boys. Even though we only had 236 to defend, they gave it their all. Proud of the bowlers. Unfortunately, we missed a few chances. We got our way to a good position at 160 for 3, but lost our way. In a big tournament like this, the boys held it well."

What did winning skipper and Man-of-the-match Sarfraz Ahmed say?

"First of all, thanks to the Almighty. I can't believe it. Unbelievable feeling. Thanks to (Mohammad) Amir, he played really well. I just told him to play his game and not to worry about the score. That if we took it to the 40th over we would win. Drop catches are part of the game. Allah helped us and that's why Pakistan won today.

"First 3 overs, there was some movement but after the sun came out, wicket played better. Zaman played a great innings for us and he's a great prospect for Pakistan. I think England is a tough team. We have to play positive cricket against England (in the semi-finals)."

OneIndia News