Champions Trophy: Pakistan bowl against Sri Lanka

Cardiff, June 12: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka in their final group game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here today (June 12). (Match scorecard)

The winner of today's contest will qualify for the semi-finals. Hosts England, India and Bangladesh have already progressed to the knockout stage.

Both teams made one change apiece. Sri Lanka picked Dhananjaya de Silva in place of the injured Kusal Perera. Pakistan handed debut to paceman Fahim Ashraf in place of Shadab Khan.

Angelo Mathews-led Sri Lanka need to win by 293 or more runs to better India's net run rate and top Group B.

Today is the last day of the league phase. The semi-finals begin on Wednesday (June 14) after a day's rest tomorrow (June 13).

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.

Match starts 3 PM IST

📷 A proud moment for Fahim Ashraf, as he receives his cap ahead of his ODI debut for 🇵🇰 today! #CT17 #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/wsse284dqo — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2017

