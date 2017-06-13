Champions Trophy: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Hatke Stylish Player of the Match

Cardiff, June 13: Pakistan edged Sri Lanka by 3 wickets to enter the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Monday (June 12). (Match scorecard)

It was a thrilling finish to the group stage of the tournament. Pakistan stuttered in the middle but finally chased down 237 in the 45th over. It was captain Sarfraz Ahmed's unbeaten 61 which was invaluable. (Match report)

However, the foundation for the chase was laid at the top of the order by left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman. He was the Hatke Stylish Player of the Match.

His 50 off 36 balls with 8 fours and 1 six ensured that Pakistan could take time to knock off the runs despite a middle order collapse. Zaman registered his career-best score yesterday. This was only his 2nd ODI innings. He had made his 50-over international debut against South Africa last week.

Zaman played some impressive shots during his stay at the crease. His quick half century was one of the highlights of the match.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to carry this form into the semi-finals when they face hosts England on Wednesday (June 14).

The 2nd semi-final will be contested by India and Bangladesh on Thursday (June 15).

OneIndia News