Champions Trophy: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Hatke Player of the Match

Cardiff, June 13: Pakistan's unpredictability as an international cricket team was once again on view in their Champions Trophy 2017 final Group B game against Sri Lanka on Monday (June 12). After a see-saw battle, Pakistan won by 3 wickets thanks to their captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

With a spot in the semi-finals at stake, Pakistan first restricted Sri Lanka to 236 all out. It was a fine effort by their fast bowlers. However, after a good start to the run chase, they lost their way but the calm head of Sarfraz took them home. (Match scorecard)

Sarfraz was rightly the "Hatke Player of the Match". His unbeaten 61 took Pakistan into the semi-finals. He was instrumental in also guiding Mohammad Amir.

The duo of Sarfraz and Amir put on 75 runs for the 8th wicket (unfinished), which proved vital in the end. (Match report)

The right-handed Sarfraz also benefitted from two dropped catches. He was reprieved by Thisara Perera on 38 and by substitue fielder Seekkuge Prasanna on 40.

Pakistan's pacemen took all 10 Sri Lanka wickets. Junaid Khan and Hasan Ali had 3 scalps each while Mohammad Amir and Fahim Ashraf sent back two batsmen each.

In the 1st semi-final on Wednesday (June 14), Pakistan face hosts England.

OneIndia News