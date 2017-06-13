Champions Trophy: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka: Hatke Moments of the Match

Cardiff, June 13: Sarfraz Ahmed was the batting hero as Pakistan made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Monday (June 12). (Match scorecard)

Pakistan struggled but managed to chase down 237 in the 45th over. Sarfraz (61 not out) and Mohammad Amir (28 not out) were at the crease when Pakistan won.

Here are the Hatke Moments of the Match

1. Sarfraz hitting the winning runs after a tense chase

Captain Sarfraz led from the front with an unbeaten half century. He sent Pakistan into the semi-finals with a boundary off Lasith Malinga on the 5th ball of the 45th over. This was the best Hatke Moment of the Match. The right-hander remained calm under pressure as he and Amir put on 75 runs for the 8th wicket (unfinished). Sarfraz won the Man-of-the-match award.

2. Fakhar Zaman's half century

Left-handed Zaman set the platform for Pakistan's run chase with a fluent 50 off 36 balls with 8 fours and a six. This was his highest ODI score. He was playing his 2nd innings in the 50-over internationals. He and Azhar Ali added 74 runs for the opening wicket.

3. Hasan Ali gets Kusal Mendis

Paceman Hasan produced a fine delivery to get Mendis bowled for 27. The ball went through the defence of the batsman. Hasan celebrated in a big way.

Now Pakistan face England in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday (June 14). The 2nd semi-final features India and Bangladesh, on Thursday (June 15).

