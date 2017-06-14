Champions Trophy: Pakistan Vs England: Presentation Ceremony Highlights

Cardiff, June 14: Pakistan registered an emphatic 8-wicket victory against England in the first semi-finals to storm into the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here on Wednesday (June 14).

Pakistan have stunned everyone with their performance and their performance against title favourites England is commendable.

Inviting England to bat first, Pakistan restricted them to a paltry 211 and chased down the total quite convincingly in the 38th over.

Fakhar Zaman (57), Azhar Ali (76), Babar Azam (33*) and Mohammed Hafeez (17*) looked at ease against England bowlers and crossed the line without any hiccups.

Pakistan will now face either India or Bangladesh in the final on Sunday (June 18). India play against Bangladesh on Thursday (June 15) in the second last encounter of the tournament.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony

What did the losing captain Eoin Morgan say?

"One thing we didn't do was adapt to conditions, coming from Edgbaston to a used wicket, Pakistan did that well and played better. We did prepare, Pakistan bowled well but we didn't adjust and 200 isn't competitive, 250-270 would be a good score," Morgan said.

On used pitch in semi-final, Morgan said,"It's a test... There wasn't [too much wrong]. We bowled okay but 200 was well under par. We continue to learn, everything we did was calculated, but Pakistan had played on the wicket previously and that helped. You have to adapt in knockout cricket, so it's an important lesson."

What did winning skipper Sarfraz Ahmed say?

"We bowled very well and after that the batting was good too. Mohammad Amir wasn't playing but Raees came in and did well. We elected to bowl and chase again [which worked]. After India, every game was a knockout game, I said to the players to just play your game."

When asked about India rematch in the final, he said,"Both teams are playing well, so we will play whoever gets through."

Talking about Hasan Ali's performance, Sarfraz said, "He's very impressive, hopefully he will do that in the final. Whenever he comes on he's getting wickets."

What did Man of the Match Hasan Ali say?

"It's a big match, so we focused on our bowling," said Ali.

On improvements after India game he said, "My coach Azhar Mahmmod helped me a lot, he gave me the plan and I implemented it.

Asked about the prize wicket he said, "Eoin Morgan. Tomorrow is my brother's birthday and I dedicate this to him."

OneIndia News