Champions Trophy: Pakistan team fined after victory over Sri Lanka

Cardiff, June 13: Pakistan have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka during their tense last Group B fixture in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in Cardiff on Monday (June 12). (Match scorecard)

Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Sarfraz Ahmed's side was ruled to be 1 over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration. Pakistan won by 3 wickets to enter the semi-finals, where they face England on Wednesday (June 14). (Match report)

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Sarfraz has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. Sarfraz pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by Pakistan during the event with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended for one match.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Marais Erasmus, third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Ian Gould.

OneIndia News