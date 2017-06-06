Champions Trophy: Pakistan's Wahab Riaz ruled out due to injury

London, June 6: Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 due to an ankle injury which he suffered against India on Sunday (June 4).

After several scans on his injury spot, it was announced that the fast bowler will no longer be able to take part in the tournament. Pakistan have sent a replacement request to the ICC's Technical Committee, which is yet to be approved.

During the match against India, Wahab Riaz bowling the 46th over and his 9th over of the innings. While bowling the fifth delivery he went down on the ground, twisting his ankle and was struggling in pain. He left the field immediately. Riaz did not even come to bat in the end.

After the match, at the press conference, coach Micky Arthur was asked about the bowler's fitness, to which he had said: "Alright, let's get something straight first off. Wahab Riaz was fully fit. He went through a fitness test; he was declared fully fit.

So, it's not that Wahab Riaz was not fit. He was fit for the game. Okay? He performed poorly today. But he had a role to play. And I will take the blame, me, I will take it.

"I selected him. I selected him because I wanted him to perform a role. Okay? He didn't execute that role, unfortunately. So, sometimes it works out. Sometimes it doesn't."

The Pakistani pace bowling attack against India included Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Amir and Hasan Ali. They also have Junaid Khan and Faheem Ashraf in their Arsenal who are likely to replace the injured bowler in the starting XI against South Africa on Wednesday (June 7).

OneIndia News