Champions Trophy: 'Painful' to watch Pakistan 'being thrashed' by India, says Imran Khan

Bengaluru, June 5: Former captain Imran Khan has said it was "painful" to watch Pakistan "being thrashed" by India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Sunday (June 4).

At the Edgbaston Stadium yesterday, Virat Kohli-led India defeated Pakistan by a big margin of 124 runs (Duckworth/Lewis method). (Match scorecard)

Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored with 91 as India posted 319/3 in 48 overs. The match was reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain and there was further reduction in overs during Pakistan innings, due to showers again. (Match report)

Pakistan were set a revised target of 289 from 41 overs. They were all out for 164 runs in 33.4 overs. Umesh Yadav took 3 wickets for India. Yuvraj Singh, who hit a 32-ball 53, was adjudged Man-of-the-match.

As a sportsman I know winning & losing are part of the game but it's painful to watch Pak being thrashed by India without putting up a fight — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

Imran did not like Pakistan players' performances as he said they failed to put up a fight against India.

Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

He called for restructuring of Pakistan cricket. "Unless Pak cricket structure is totally revamped/reformed, despite an abundance of talent the gap between Pak & India will keep increasing," he wrote.

Pak cricket cannot be fixed if the Chairman of the PCB is not appointed on professional merit. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

The 64-year-old Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, is one of the greatest cricketers. He played 88 Tests and 175 One Day Internationals. He is now a politician.

Election-fixers & others who are rewarded merely for loyalty to the Sharifs will never reform Pak cricket https://t.co/rrex8TJS0Z — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 4, 2017

