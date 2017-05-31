Champions Trophy: No West Indies and Chris Gayle for ICC event

London, May 31: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will commence tomorrow (June 1) in England with the hosts facing Bangladesh. The 50-over global tournament will this year, miss West Indies and their explosive opening batsman Chris Gayle.

Champions Trophy features only the top 8 sides in the world. The teams qualified for this global 50-over event as per the ICC ODI Team Rankings. West Indies narrowly missed the berth as they had finished 9th.

The battle for the last spot was between Pakistan and the West Indies. However, Pakistan edged out the Caribbean side by 2 points.

The rankings considered for the Champions Trophy qualification was as per September 30, 2015. Australia were the number one team in the world then and India were second.

West Indies had won the Champions Trophy in 2004, also held in England. They had defeated the hosts in a keenly contested final.

This year will be the 8th edition of the tournament. It started as ICC Knockout tournament in Bangladesh in 1998. Australia and India have won the title twice. Virat Kohli-led India are the defending champions. They won the previous edition in 2013, also hosted in England.

ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 30 September 2015, top 8 sides qualified for the Champions Trophy 2017)

(Read as Rank, Team, Points)

1. Australia - 127

2. India - 115

3. South Africa - 110

4. New Zealand- 109

5. Sri Lanka - 103

6. England - 100

7. Bangladesh - 96

8. Pakistan- 90

9. West Indies - 88

10. Ireland - 49

11. Zimbabwe - 45

12. Afghanistan - 41

