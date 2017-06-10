Champions Trophy: New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Hatke stylish player of the match

Cardiff, June 9: Bangladesh kept their hopes alive in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 as they thrashed New Zealand by 5 wickets and knocked them out of the tournament.

Chasing a low total of just 266 runs, the Bangladeshis lost their top order for just 33 runs. The match was totally in New Zealand's grip but then came the fantastic partnership.

Shakib Al Hassan and Mahmudullah Riyadh guided Bangladesh to miraculous win forming a partnership of 224 runs for the fifth wicket.

While Shakib won the man of the match award quite deservingly for his responsible 114 runs, Mahmudullah was no less than the experienced all-rounder.

The hard-hitting batsman kept cool and played a matured innings. He scored his 3rd century in ICC tournaments, as usual, his innings came when it mattered the most.

He perfectly complimented Shakib during the innings and never allowed the asking rate to go beyond reach.

He decimated the Kiwi bowling attack with a mixture of certain big shots and some quality shots. Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 102 runs.

Thus the right-handed batsman was out Hatke Stylish Player of the Match.

OneIndia News