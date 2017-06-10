Champions Trophy: New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Hatke Player of the Match

Cardiff, June 9: Bangladesh stunned giants New Zealand by 5 wickets in their final match of the group stage of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a humble total of 265 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. Chasing the total Bangladesh lost 4 wickets for just 33 runs.

But they came back strongly thanks to a brilliant partnership between Shakib Al Hassan and Mahmadullah Riyadh which guided them to a memorable win.

Shakib Al Hassan smashed a magnificent hundred to guide his team to glory. The southpaw struck 114 runs before getting out. His inspiring and matured innings kept Bangladesh's hopes alive in the tournament.

Shakib came to crease at a point when his team had lost 3 wickets for 12 runs. The all-rounder kept his nerves steady and played a patient yet speedy innings.

His flawless batting never allowed the asking to rate to go off limits. He kept faith himself and went on with his innings.

Shakib was well supported by partner Mahmadullah Riyadh who also scored a century. Shakib may not have finished the innings, but when he got out, he made sure the match was well within their grip.

The left-hander was sure the Hatke Player of the Match.

OneIndia News