Champions Trophy: New Zealand Vs Bangladesh: Hatke moments of the match

Cardiff, June 9: Bangladesh scalped a memorable win against mighty New Zealand as they defeated them by 5 wickets to keep their hopes alive in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

In the process, they knocked out the Kiwis who will return from England without a single win in their kitty.

An inspiring partnership from Bangladeshi duo Shakib Al Hassan and Mahmadullah Riyadh helped their site beat New Zealand.

Here are the Hatke Moments of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh

1. Ross Taylor's matured innings of 63

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor played a brilliant innings of 63 runs along with captain Kane Williamson which gave the side a steady start.

After losing openers Luke Ronchi and Martin Guptill early, Taylor and Williamson formed a steady partnership.

The experienced Kiwi batsman played some quality shots en route to his 63 runs. His dismissal kind of the ended the momentum of the New Zealand innings.

2. Tim Southee uprooted the Bangladeshi top order

Defending a low of 265 runs, New Zealand required a brilliant start. Fast bowler Tim Southee gave them exactly the kind of start they needed.

Southee struck early picking up the two openers including dangerous Tamim Iqbal. He then quickly dismissed Shabbir Rahman which brought New Zealand strongly into the match.

His fiery spell instilled confidence in the Kiwi side who were eyeing a possible win. Unfortunately, the fast bowler could not pick any more wickets as Shakib Al Hassan and Mahmadullah Riyadh guided Bangladesh to victory.

3. Shakib-Mahmadullah partnership

Arguably one of the best partnership in cricket in recent times was formed Bangladeshi duo Shakib Al Hassan. They added 224 runs for the fifth wicket which helped Bangladesh notch up a memorable win.

From 33.4, the duo played brilliantly to guide their team home. Shakib scored 114 runs while Mahmadullah remained unbeaten on 102 runs.

