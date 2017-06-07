Champions Trophy: My opinion on Indo-Pak series does not matter, says Virat Kohli

London, June 7: Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli refused to comment on the possibilities of an India Vs Pakistan bilateral series after they defeated Pakistan in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India thrashed rivals Pakistan by 124 runs on Sunday (June 4) in their title defending campaign. After the match, Kohli said that his comments on India-Pakistan series do not and should not matter.

The domination of the Indians in the recent few years clearly indicates how the intensity of the Indo-Pak cricket rivalry has decreased. While India witness mercurial rise in their standards in the last decade, Pakistan cricket's standards only fallen.

The last time these two nations locked horns in a bilateral series was way back in 2012/13 in India. Since then due to political issues between the nations, the face-off has stopped.

The rivals now meet at ICC events and Asia Cup. India still maintain their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in ICC World Cups. Pakistan enjoyed a better record in Champions Trophy until Sunday but India equalised that tally too.

BCCI most recently were supposed to meet PCB regarding a discussion on a possible series but Indian Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel clarified that India will not have sporting ties with Pakistan.

On playing Pakistan skipper Kohli said to the media after their match on Sunday: "You do enjoy playing against them.

"They're a very competitive side. The atmosphere is great. From that regard, as a cricketer, we really enjoyed this game, that's all I can say.

"As cricketers, those things are not in our hands. We come here to play the sport. And that's all we focus on.

"It's not my place to speak of any other decisions. The higher officials take care of those decisions. My opinion does not matter and should not matter."

Virat Kohli brilliantly dodged a controversial topic by answering smartly. India take on Sri Lanka tomorrow (June 8) in their second match.

OneIndia News