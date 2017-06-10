Champions Trophy: In my mind I am a good captain: AB de Villiers

London, June 10: AB de Villiers' South Africa will take on Virat Kohli's India in a do or die ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match tomorrow (June 11). [Match Preview]

Both the teams were off to flying start in the tournament with crushing wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka but lost their second matches. [Have lot of respect for Virat on and off the field: AB]

South Africa surrendered in front of Pakistan in the second game while India suffered a shock defeat against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas and the Men in Blue will now fight it out to reach the semi-final. South African captain AB de Villiers has not been in a great form lately and have managed to score just 4 runs in the tournament including a golden duck against Pakistan.

Ahead of the vital game against India, AB de Villiers addressed the media where he was questioned on his captaincy, to which he replied: "I think my captaincy is pretty good. I have thoroughly enjoyed every second out there. We lost the last game so it is never ideal for the captain.

"I understand what I am trying to do out there, Ia m really enjoying the captaincy. I think I have made some good calls. I, unfortunately, cannot control what you are going to write, but in my mind I am a good captain."

De Villiers was clearly not happy with the journalist's question on his captaincy.

OneIndia News