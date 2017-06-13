Champions Trophy: Mustafizur Rahman hoping his off-cutters come good against India

Birmingham, June 13: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is hoping his off-cutters, which are not working in England as much they used to at home, come good against India in the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final here on Thursday (June 15).

According to a report in Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star on Tuesday, the 21-year old left-arm fast bowler said he is ruffled a bit by the fact that his famed off-cutters are not coming good here and that he is working hard on it.

It was Rahman's off-cutters that did the trick against India two years back when he bagged five-wicket hauls in two consecutive matches rattling the Indian batting order.

Rahman has so far got only one wicket from three matches in the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Bangladesh players looked very relaxed on Monday ahead of their first semi-final in an ICC event.

According to the paper, some headed for shopping while others returned after doing a gym session. It was an optional day for practice and only the bowlers turned up to have some fitness drills at the ground.

At home in Dhaka, excitement is reaching a crescendo as fans have started planning where they will catch the action on Thursday and the city is also decking up for that.

Bangladesh, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, defied all odds to make it to the last-four stage after beating New Zealand and then seeing England get past Australia in Group A.

