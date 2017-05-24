Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are strongest pillars of our team, says Virat Kohli

Mumbai, May 24: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday (May 24) stressed over the importance senior players like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh ahead of the Champions Trophy 2017.

Kohli termed them both as the strongest pillars of the Indian Team as they prepare to leave for England to participate in the Champions Trophy 2017.

When asked about how is he going to handle two most experienced cricketers in the side, Kohli said he just wants them to play freely.

"Given the amount of experience they have, I may not be the right person to explain you about how to using them. One thing I know for sure, and that's if they are given enough freedom in the middle-order they will be able to perform well. They know how to build innings, steer the team from troubled waters.

Talking about their form in the previous limited-overs' series against England Kohli said it boosted the morale of other cricketers in the dressing room.

"It was really good to see them playing freely and without burden in the last tournament and enjoy each other's company. Team's confidence grows manifolds when two of your senior players play that way.

"I believe, they (MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh) are strongest pillars of our team. They have been doing it for the us for quite some time and looking at them doing well in the previous tournament (against England) was such a treat.

I would never play for redemption, I only play to keep winning: Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/xuHCzJYhUH — ANI (@ANI_news) May 24, 2017

When asked about team's pressure of defending champions their title Kohli said, "Our mindset has been to go out their and enjoy cricket which we have done in the past couple of years. In Test cricket we have been able to do that and we reached at the top with that mind set with the hunger to win. And we would love to carry it across all formats."

When asked about the match preparedness of the team Kohli said, "Competitiveness of the tournament is much higher as only top eight teams are participating so you have to be ready from the word go."

"You will have to be on the top of your game in the champions trophy and it's going to very competitive," the 28-year-old added further.

Team India will be leaving for London at midnight tonight as the mega ICC event starts on June 1. India will be playing two warm up games to prepare themselves.

Men In Blue will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on June 1.

OneIndia News