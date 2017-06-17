Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni gets clicked with Sarfraz Ahmed's son

London, June 17: Ahead of the high tension Champions Trophy 2017 final between rivals India and Pakistan, former Indian captain MS Dhoni got clicked with Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed's baby son.

This is the second time, the two rivals are coming face to face in this tournament. They had locked horns in a Group B match on June 4.

On the eve of the grand final, the players from both sides were seen in a jolly mood. One such example was the photograph of former Indian captain MS Dhoni with the baby son of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed. Sarfraz's son was born in February this year.

The Pakistani captain had revealed that he is a great admirer of Dhoni and also idolises him.

Here is the photograph of Dhoni and Sarfraz's son tweeted by Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

A nice pic ahead of the Champions Trophy finals. @msdhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed baby: sports beyond boundaries!! #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/8WNAlHzf4B — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 17, 2017

As soon as the photograph was posted on Twitter, it went viral and several fan reacted to it.

