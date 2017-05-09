Champions Trophy: MS Dhoni advised selectors to keep 5 players on stand-by, reveals BCCI

New Delhi, May 9: The 15-member Indian cricket team for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2017 was announced on Monday (May 8) with five players being kept on stand-by.

After announcing the squad for the ICC event, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad also dispelled the doubts about Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in international cricket, terming him the world's best wicketkeeper at the moment.



The 35-year-old MS Dhoni's heir apparent in limited overs Rishabh Pant, has made a strong case for himself but he is being groomed as one for the future. Pant was put in the list of five players whom the selectors kept on stand-by.

If reports are to be believed, it was Dhoni's idea to keep a few players on the stand-by, who could be used in case any player/s get injured during the ICC tournament.

As per a report in The Times Of India, Dhoni - who is known for his understanding of the game - himself had asked BCCI to keep 5 stand-by players ready in case an eventuality arises in England considering the fact that most of the players have been playing non-stop cricket for the past nine months or so.

"It was Dhoni's idea to keep the stand-bys ready. The Indian team has suffered a lot with breakdowns in the middle of big series," a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by TOI.

This shows that Dhoni - who stepped down as the limited-overs skipper earlier this year - still enjoys the confidence of selectors and his suggestions are still taken into consideration.

Even his successor Virat Kohli doesn't shies away from taking suggestions from Dhoni during course of the game.

The stand-by players for the tournament train at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after the Indian Premier League gets over.

"The stand-by players will be issued visas and will practice at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru," MSK Prasad, chairman of selection committee, told media persons on Monday.

All these 5 players who were put on a stand-by were a part of Team India in the recent international tournaments.

Players on stand-by are as follows:

1. Rishabh Pant The 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Delhi has made a strong case for himself but he is being groomed as one for the future when Dhoni decides to call time on his career. Pant's name has been on everyone's lips ever since he's got a spot in the Indian squad during T20I series against England. 2. Suresh Raina The southpaw middle-order batsman couldn't manage to earn a spot for the Champions Trophy squad but was put on the stand-by mode. Raina last played for India during T20I series against England earlier this year. The veteran batsman performed decently in that series and that could be a reason for selectors putting him on the stand-by. 3. Kuldeep Yadav The chinaman bowler from Uttar Pradesh has been a part of the Indian side since last year. He made his Test debut for India in the Dharamsala Test against Australia and impressed all. Kuldeep has been nurturing under the watchful eyes of India's head coach and legendary spinner Anil Kumble. If Ravindra Jadeja gets injured during IPL or in the Champions Trophy, then he might be sent to replace the left-arm spinner. 4. Shardul Thakur The Mumbai pacer too has been a part of the Indian side since West Indies tour. But he's yet to make his India debut. Thakur was kept on the stand-by mode if any seamer in the Indian squad sustains any injury during Champions Trophy. 5. Dinesh Karthik The right-handed wicketkeeper batsman is the second senior cricketer after Raina who has been kept on stand-by. Like Raina, Karthik was also a part of the Indian squad that won the Champions Trophy in 2014, under Dhoni's leadership. His experience of English conditions and the performance in the domestic circuit are reasons for him being kept in the list by the selectors.

