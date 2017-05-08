Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami ready to fire in ODIs after two-year-long hiatus

New Delhi, May 8: Fit-again talented pacer Mohammed Shami has been recalled to the Indian limited-overs' side after a gap of two years as the 15-member India squad for next month's ICC Champions Trophy was announced on Monday (May 8).

The 26-year-old Bengal seamer, who last played for India in an ODI way back in 2015 World Cup, is now ready to come out all guns blazing in the upcoming ICC event, starting in England from June 1. ('IPL performance isn't a criteria for ODI comeback')



The UP-born pacer feels it will be a fresh start for him in the 50-over cricket as he has worked on his weakness and he focussed on his stregth and fitness.

"Two years is a long time to be out of ODI squad. In these two years, I have focussed on my strength and fitness. I have also worked on my weaknesses. I have got leaner. I am hopeful that I can perform well in the upcoming Champions Trophy. I want to give my best shot," Shami was quoted by a PTI report.

Shami who plays for Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, feels that IPL games will be great match practice in the tune up to the marquee event.

"IPL is a good platform for me wherein I will be getting 8-10 matches before going to the international tournament."

Delhi Daredevils captain Zaheer Khan's presence has been of great help as his insights has helped Shami become a better bowler.

"Obviously, when you speak to former players, you get valuable tips. If you speak to Zaheer, there is something or the other that emerges," he said.

Shami is hopeful that the quartet of him, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah should be able to perform as a unit.

"Our attack is one of the best in the world. We need to help each other out there in the middle. We would be certainly giving our hundred per cent and the rest is luck. Looking forward to Champions Trophy," he concluded.

Indian selectors picked up a well-balanced side for the tournament under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

The eight-team tournament will be played in June, with defending champions India pooled with South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group B.

India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 4.

