Champions Trophy: Meet Rohit Sharma's young trainer ahead of India-Pakistan final

London, June 17: India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has introduced his young trainer to the fans ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan tomorrow (June 18).

CT 17 special site; Photos; Rs 2,000 crore bet on final

Rohit, who hit a superb unbeaten century against Bangladesh in the 2nd semi-final, is now gearing up for the big final at The Oval on Sunday.

Ahead of the contest against the arch rivals, Rohit took to "Instagram" to reveal how he prepared for the semi-final with his young trainer.

In a short video, Rohit is seen running with a young boy. He is Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar.

He captioned the video, "Introducing my trainer Zoravar! Got me game ready for the semis 💪 🏃." The video had garnered more than 3 lakh views at the time of writing this article (10.38 AM IST, June 17).

Introducing my trainer Zoravar! Got me game ready for the semis 💪 🏃 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:37am PDT

Indian fans will be hoping Rohit comes good again at the top of the order on Sunday. He and Shikhar have taken the team to impressive starts.

India and Pakistan are meeting in an ICC tournament final after a gap of 10 years. Last time, in 2007, India won by 5 runs to claim World Twenty20 trophy.

OneIndia News