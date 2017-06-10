Champions Trophy: Match 9: Highlights: New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

Cardiff, June 9: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets to keep their hopes alive ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and knocked the Kiwis out of the tournament.

Batting first, New Zealand managed to score 265 runs in their fifty overs. Bangladesh chased down the total losing only 5 wickets.

Bangladesh's start was not that good as their entire top order got out for just 33 runs. From there on Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad formed a partnership of 224 runs and took their team home.

Here are the Match Highlights of New Zealand Vs Bangladesh

# New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first

# Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi opened the innings for New Zealand

# Luke Ronchi departed for 16 runs

# Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor formed a partnership 0f 83 runs for the 3rd wicket

# Williamson departed for 57

# Ross Taylor departed after a brilliant innings of 63

# After a strong start to the New Zealand innings, their middle and lower order collapsed quickly

# New Zealand managed to post 265 runs for the loss 8 wickets in 50 overs.

# Mosaddek Hossain took 3 wickets for 13 runs in his 3 overs.

# Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar opened the innings for Bangladesh

# Tim Southee ran riot, uprooting the Bangladeshi top order for just 33 runs, he took 3 wickets

# Bangladesh were struggling at 33/4 when Shakib Al Hassan and Mahmudullah Riyadh came into bat

# Shakib and Mahmudullah played a dream innings forming a partnership of 224 runs for the fifth wicket

# Shakib Al Hassan scored 114 off 115 balls

# Mahmudullah remained unbeaten at 102 in 107 balls

# Bangladesh kept their hopes alive in the tournament as they knocked New Zealand out

# Shakib Al Hassan was given the man of the match award for his brilliant century

