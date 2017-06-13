Champions Trophy: Match 12 Highlights: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka

Cardiff, June 12: Captain Sarfraz Ahmed took Pakistan into the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with an unbeaten half century against Sri Lanka here today (June 12). (Match scorecard)

In a thrilling finish on Monday, Pakistan won by 3 wickets, chasing down 237. They will now face England in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday (June 14). (Match report)

Here are the highlights from the match

# Sarfraz and Mohammad Amir's unbroken 75-run partnership for the 8th wicket proved curcial in Pakistan's tense win

# Pakistan scored 237/7 in 44.5 overs. Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 236 in 49.2 overs

# Pakistan were fined for maintaining a slow over rate. Sarfraz was fined 20% of his match fee and other players 10%

# Sarfraz hit the winning runs, a four off Lasith Malinga to take his side to the semi-finals

# Skipper Sarfraz remained unbeaten on 61 off 79 balls with 5 boundaries. He was the top scorer for Pakistan

# Sarfraz was adjudged Man-of-the-match

# Sarfraz was dropped twice (38 and 40), by Thisara Perera and substitute fielder Seekkuge Prasanna

# Pakistan had a good start, 74/1 in 11.2 overs but slumped to 137/6 in 25.4 overs and later 162/7 in 29.5 overs

# Pakistan were 65/0 in 10 overs (Powerplay 1)

# Opener Fakhar Zaman scored 50 off 36 balls with 8 fours and 1 six

# Sarfraz was dropped on 38 by Thisara Perera. At that stage, Pakistan were 194/7

# Sarfraz, on 40, was reprieved again as substitute fielder Seekugge Prasanna put down a catch

# Sri Lanka scored 50/1 in 10 overs, in Powerplay 1

# Niroshan Dickwella was the top scorer for the islanders with 73 off 86

# Sri Lanka hit only 1 six, by Angelo Mathews in their entire innings

# Junaid Khan bowled 2 maiden overs and took 3/40 in his 10-over spell

# Junaid bowled 41 dot balls

# Hasan Ali too had three wickets to his name while Mohammad Amir and Fahim Ashraf had 2 scalps each

# Fahim made his ODI debut today

# All 10 Sri Lankan wickets fell to pacemen

