Champions Trophy: Match 12 Highlights: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Cardiff, June 12: Captain Sarfraz Ahmed took Pakistan into the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 with an unbeaten half century against Sri Lanka here today (June 12). (Match scorecard)

CT 17 special site; Semis schedule; Photos

In a thrilling finish on Monday, Pakistan won by 3 wickets, chasing down 237. They will now face England in the 1st semi-final on Wednesday (June 14). (Match report)

Sarfraz Ahmed is ecstatic after taking Pakistan to victory against Sri Lanka
Sarfraz Ahmed is ecstatic after taking Pakistan to victory against Sri Lanka

Here are the highlights from the match

# Sarfraz and Mohammad Amir's unbroken 75-run partnership for the 8th wicket proved curcial in Pakistan's tense win

# Pakistan scored 237/7 in 44.5 overs. Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 236 in 49.2 overs

# Pakistan were fined for maintaining a slow over rate. Sarfraz was fined 20% of his match fee and other players 10%

# Sarfraz hit the winning runs, a four off Lasith Malinga to take his side to the semi-finals

# Skipper Sarfraz remained unbeaten on 61 off 79 balls with 5 boundaries. He was the top scorer for Pakistan

# Sarfraz was adjudged Man-of-the-match

# Sarfraz was dropped twice (38 and 40), by Thisara Perera and substitute fielder Seekkuge Prasanna

# Pakistan had a good start, 74/1 in 11.2 overs but slumped to 137/6 in 25.4 overs and later 162/7 in 29.5 overs

# Pakistan were 65/0 in 10 overs (Powerplay 1)

# Opener Fakhar Zaman scored 50 off 36 balls with 8 fours and 1 six

# Sarfraz was dropped on 38 by Thisara Perera. At that stage, Pakistan were 194/7

# Sarfraz, on 40, was reprieved again as substitute fielder Seekugge Prasanna put down a catch

# Sri Lanka scored 50/1 in 10 overs, in Powerplay 1

# Niroshan Dickwella was the top scorer for the islanders with 73 off 86

# Sri Lanka hit only 1 six, by Angelo Mathews in their entire innings

# Junaid Khan bowled 2 maiden overs and took 3/40 in his 10-over spell

# Junaid bowled 41 dot balls

# Hasan Ali too had three wickets to his name while Mohammad Amir and Fahim Ashraf had 2 scalps each

# Fahim made his ODI debut today

# All 10 Sri Lankan wickets fell to pacemen

OneIndia News

Read more about:

champions trophy 2017, cricket, pakistan, sri lanka, sarfraz ahmed, ct 17 match highlights

Other articles published on Jun 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...