Champions Trophy: Match 11: Highlights: India Vs South Africa

London, June 11: A spirited Indian bowling attack restricted South Africa for just 191 runs after Virat Kohli had sent the Proteas to bat first in the match 11 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

From 140/2, the South African lost their last 8 wickets for just 51 runs in 98 balls which included 3 run outs. [India need 192 to reach semis]

Only the openers, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock showed some resistance who scored 53 and 35 respectively. Their opening partnership was of 76 runs.

# Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first against South Africa

# Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla opened the innings for South Africa

# The South African openers were off to a slow start. They were 35/0 after 10 overs.

# R. Ashwin dismissed Hashim Amla for 35.

# Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock formed a 76 runs partnership

# Quinton de Kock scored a half-century off 68 balls

# Just when de Kock started looking dangerous Ravindra Jadeja bowled him for 53

# AB De Villiers was run out for 16

# David Miller followed his captain shortly after misunderstanding with Du Plessis

# The entire South African middle-order collapsed like a house of cards

# From 140/2, South Africa lost last 8 wickets for 51 runs in 98 balls

# Each and every Indian bowler took wickets, Bhuvneshwar scalped 2 in 2 balls

