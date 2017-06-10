Champions Trophy: Match 10: Highlights: England Vs Australia

Birmingham, June 10: England defeated Australia by 40 runs (D/L method) to eliminate the World Champions from the group stage. Bangladesh will accompany England to the semis.

Batting first, Australia posted 277 runs for the loss of 9 wickets thanks to some brilliant bowling from Mark Wood and Adil Rashid who took 4 wickets each. [Match Scorecard]

Chasing the total, England were reduced to 35/3. But captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes formed a brilliant partnership to guide England home.

# England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first

# David Warner and Aaron Finch opened the innings for Australia

# David Warner was dismissed by Mark Wood for 21 runs

# Aaron Finch along with captain Steve Smith formed a partnership of 96 runs

# Finch departed for 68 runs off 64 balls

# Captain Steve Smith got out for 56 in 77 balls

# From 239/4, Australia lost their next 5 wickets for just 15 runs

# Travis Head was the highest scorer for Australia. He remained unbeaten on 71

# Mark Wood and Adil Rashid were among the best English bowlers, they took 4 wickets each

# Australia managed to score 277/9 in their 50 overs

# Jason Roy and Alex Hales opened the innings for England

# England were 6/2 thanks to a fiery start of the Australian fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

# In-form Joe Root was dismissed for 15 runs as England struggled at 35/4

# Captain Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes formed a much-needed partnership of 159 runs

# Morgan was dismissed for 87 runs. A misunderstanding between the two ended in a runout.

# Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 102 runs and Jos Buttler remained 29*

# The match was stopped by rain in the 41st over when England were 240/4, 40 runs more than score needed as per D/L method.

# England defeated Australia by 40 runs (D/L method)

# Ben Stokes was given the Man of the Match award.

