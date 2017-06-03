Champions Trophy: Let's have a big cheer for Team India before their first match!

Birmingham, June 3: The excitement is palpable among the fans as they look forward to India taking on Pakistan in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy. Everyone, no doubt, wants to see India win this match, and no one is cheering louder than OPPO.

To cheer team India, OPPO has come up with a special edition of its flagship OPPO F3 selfie smartphone. This special edition OPPO F3 BCCI Limited Edition phone has been signed by Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin and will be auctioned to the highest bidder today. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to CABI.

To raise spirits of the Indian players OPPO also conducted a special Jersey handover on 2nd June (Friday).

India-Pakistan matches have always gathered a lot of attention and this is perhaps the biggest contest of the global 50-over tournament. Edgbaston will be the setting as the neighbours once again set foot on a cricket field.

With no bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, ICC events have gained more prominence in recent times. And it is a "Super Sunday" in the 8th edition of Champions Trophy.

Be it in England or anywhere in the world, an India-Pakistan cricket match cannot be just another game. It generates huge pressure among players and their supporters.

It will be no different when the "Men in Blue", led by Virat Kohli and Sarfraz Ahmed captained "Green Brigade" play this weekend.

Fans have already made their plans. Be it watching at the venue, where all the tickets are sold out or tuning into television sets, the contest is set to break records.

It has been more than a year since India and Pakistan met on a cricket field. With rising tensions in recent times across the border, the cricket contest is set to generate huge following.

Both India and Pakistan teams are already in England and preparations are in full swing. Indian cricket stars are coming off from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and that will help them in the global 50-over tournament.

Kohli will be captaining India at a senior ICC event for the first time and his debut game will be against Pakistan. The skipper, who is always in aggressive mode, will be the same for this high-voltage clash.

Previously, in Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan have met thrice with the latter holding 2-1 advantage. But all this will have no bearing in this year's exchange.

History will take a backseat. It will be a fresh start and new set of faces on either side will not be bogged down by past results.

Pakistan got the better of India in 2004 and 2009 tournaments while India defeated them in 2013 by 8 wickets (Duckworth/Lewis method) and went on to take the title.

Wherever India play, there is no dearth of supporters at the stadium. Once again, blue jerseys are set to outnumber green shirts at Edgbaston. They are India's "12th Man".

Ahead of the big clash, Indian players Ajinkya Rahane and Umesh Yadav called upon fans to support the team as they launch title defence on June 4.

"Are you ready for the Champions Trophy 2017? We all are really excited about it. We are in London right now. Our preparation has been really good. With all your support and wishes, back from India, I am sure we will do well. Cheer for India. I am going to click group selfies. Stay tuned and keep cheering for us. Thank you," Rahane said in this video message to supporters.

Rahane, Umesh and Shikhar Dhawan clicked this selfie.

We are here to conquer the ICC Champions Trophy' 17 & it's thrilling!

A group selfie in UK pic.twitter.com/Ac99SlOs9d — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) June 2, 2017

Their smiles show they are confident and prepared for this tournament.

"We are working hard for Champions Trophy and are confident of doing well. Keep cheering and supporting Team India," said Umesh.

We will give our best to win the trophy! Keep supporting us.

pic.twitter.com/rfM0rohooI — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) June 3, 2017

Before leaving for England, Indian players received a huge dose of motivation as they watched batting legend Sachin Tendulkar's movie - "Sachin - A Billion Dreams".

Tendulkar hosted Team India players for his movie premiere in Mumbai on May 24. After having watched the biopic of the Master Blaster, it will inspire the cricketers for Pakistan game and further in the tournament.

With head coach Anil Kumble's guidance and current form, India start as favourites against Pakistan. It is set to be a thrilling affair at Edgbaston. Don't miss it.

