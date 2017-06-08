Champions Trophy: India Vs Sri Lanka: Presentation Ceremony Highlights

London, June 8: Sri Lanka produced a major upset as they pulled off a remarkable run-chase to stun defending champions India by 7 wickets in the Group B clash in Champions Trophy 2017 here on Thursday (June 8). [Match Scorecard]

Chasing a mammoth target of 322, Sri Lanka achieved the total quite convincingly in 48.4 overs for the loss of three wickets to shock India.

Sri Lanka's top order batsmen Dhanushka Gunathilaka (76 off 115 balls) and Kusal Mendis (89 off 113 balls) laid the foundation of a historic run chase. With this win, Sri Lanka have kept themselves alive in the contest.

Skipper Angelo Mathews scored an unbeaten 52 and Asela Gunratne played a cameo of 34* off 27 deliveries to hand Sri Lanka their highest successful win in terms of run chase in ODI cricket. Kusal Parera (47) was retired hurt after playing his part too.

Earlier, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan's 125 guided India to 321/6 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony:

What did the losing captain Virat Kohli say?

"We felt we had enough on the board, we trusted out bowlers, but Sri Lanka were pretty good. They kept the momentum through the innings, they picked their areas to hit and executed really well," Kohli said.

"There's always hindsight. I thought we bowled decently. But when you don't execute properly, there is always food for thought. Here you have to give credit to the other team. In a tournament like this especially," he added further.

What did the winning captain Angelo Mathews say?

"It's one of the top wins, to beat India. It was a fantastic wicket. The bowlers did brilliantly to restrict India to 321. it's a very chaseable target," said Mathews.

"I tried to hit as many balls in the nets as possible, it makes you feel good and that helped me come back from injury. Wasn't easy for Gunathilaka to walk into the side and bat like how he did. Kusal is a great player, and Kusal Perera also batted really well. Those partnerships were crucial. It's a must-win game for all of us in the group. Not many people expected us to win and that took a lot of pressure off us. [Turning point?] I thought the second-wicket partnership. They set us the platform," he concluded.

What did the Man-of-the-match Kusal Mendi had to say?

"Very good wicket. India had a good start, with Dhawan making a hundred. But for us, Danushka supported me very well. It was my first game against India and I'm happy to have contributed. Very bad [about causing Danushka's run out] but after Angelo and Kusal batted, I was very happy," said Mendis.

OneIndia News