Champions Trophy: India Vs South Africa: Presentation Ceremony Highlights

London, June 11: India qualified for the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2017 by knocking off South Africa from the group stage. [Match Scorecard]

Batting first, South Africa managed to score just 191 runs losing all their wickets. Quinton de Kock scored 53.

India chased down the total with ease with 12 overs to spare as they defeated the Proteas by 8 wickets.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony:

What did the losing captain AB de Villiers say?

"Not an ideal way to finish. Credit to them in those first 15-20 overs, put the pressure on us, we normally don't bat that way.

"We never got going, very sad obviously, We were hoping to play a better game of cricket. Came unstuck against a better team. Couldn't it get away? A lot of soft dismissals."

What did winning skipper Virat Kohli say?

"A good toss to win, the wicket didn't change too much. A decent wicket to bat on. The fielders backed our bowlers. The opportunity comes your way, you have to grab it. Always good to get him out early, he can always hurt you (AB de Villiers).

"We wanted to step up that intensity. Important for someone to bat till the end, but Shikhar's intent was outstanding. This is probably our best game we played so far.

"We played in Birmingham, we like that pitch, suits our game. No looking back. Always room for improvement, always small point you can improve on, can't rest on your laurels."

What did the Man-of-the-match Jasprit Bumrah say?

"An important game for us. We wanted to be calm and execute our plans. I'm happy with any role given to me. As long as you're contributing, it's good.

"The ball didn't swing too much, so I was sticking to the basics, bowl a hard length, don't give room. A good toss to win, chasing has been relatively easier."

