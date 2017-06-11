Champions Trophy: India Vs South Africa: Hatke stylish player of the match

London, June 11: India qualified for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final by convincingly beating South Africa by 9 wickets today (June 11). [Match Scorecard]

Virat Kohli won the vital toss and had sent South Africa to bat first. In a slow pitch, the Proteas had steady start to their innings with both openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla getting runs.

But the tragedy hit the South African innings during the middle orders. They experienced horrifying collapse which saw them losing 8 wickets for just 51 runs in 98 balls.

They were bowled out for 191. Each and every Indian bowler scalped wickets and outclassed the South Africans.

While chasing India lost Rohit Sharma's wicket for 23 runs, but captain Virat Kohli along with Shikhar Dhawan guided India home.

Virat Kohli played some exquisite shots during his innings including a very stylish six. He accelerated well and provided constant support, Shikhar Dhawan.

It was yet another brilliant half-century from the captain fantastic, his 41st half-century in One Day International cricket.

It was much-needed innings from Kohli who was dismissed for a duck in the previous match against Sri Lanka.

With a terrific 76 runs, captain Virat Kohli is the Hatke Stylish Player of the Match between India and South Africa

