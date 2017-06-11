Champions Trophy: India Vs South Africa: Hatke Player of the Match

London, June 11: India picked up a comfortable 8 wickets win over mighty Proteas to knock them out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India qualified for the semi-finals.

Winning the toss, Virat Kohli had sent South Africa to bat first. In a slow track, South Africa had a decent start to their innings. [Match Scorecard]

Hashim Amla departed after a cameo innings. Quinton de Kock scored a 53 but was dismissed soon. From 140/2, South Africa were bowled out for just 191 runs. Their last 8 wickets fell for 51 runs in 98 balls.

Chasing a low total, India managed to reach in style as Yuvraj Singh struck a six to finish the match. They chased down the total in 38 overs.

This clearly reflected how good the Indian bowlers performed. Kohli took a bowled decision by dropping ace fast bowler Umesh Yadav and brought in R. Ashwin.

Thus, the onus was on Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to strike with the new. Both fast bowlers did brilliantly picking 2 wickets each.

Bumrah particularly was exceptional who picked 2 wickets for just 28 runs in his 8 overs. Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo fell victim to the fast bowler.

With a stellar bowling performance, Jasprit Bumrah is the Hatke Player of the Match.

OneIndia News