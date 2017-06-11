Champions Trophy: India Vs South Africa: Hatke moments of the match

London, June 11: India thrashed South Africa by 8 wickets to reach the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. They eliminated the Proteas out of the competition.

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos; Points Table

South Africa went to bat first and after a steady start experienced a disastrous batting collapse. From 140/2, the Proteas lost 8 wickets for 51 runs at the end. [Match Scorecard]

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's partnership guided India home with 12 overs to spare.

Here are the Hatke Moments from the India-South Africa match

David Miller's unreal runout

An in-form David Miller was dismissed in a disappointing manner as he was run out in a terrible fashion. A misunderstanding between Miller and Faf du Plessis resulted in the southpaw's dismissal. Both the batsmen were on the same end but the third umpire gave his decision against the left-hander.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 2 wickets in 2 balls

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped 2 wickets in 2 balls late in the innings. Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel fell victim to the fast bowler.

51/8 collapse of South Africa

South Africa had a decent start to their innings and were 140/2. But tragedy hit them after that as they lost 8 wickets for the last 51 runs playing just 98 runs. Their middle order collapsed like a house of cards.

Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant innings

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his brilliant form in the Champions Trophy as he scored 78 off 83 balls to guide India home to an important win over South Africa.

OneIndia News