Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh dedicates award to cancer survivors

Birmingham, June 5: In a heartwarming gesture Yuvraj Singh dedicated his man of the match award against Pakistan to all the heroes and survivors of Cancer and London attack victims.

Yuvraj, who played a brilliant quickfire knock of 53 runs off 32 balls in the match 4 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, guided India to a mammoth total of 319 runs in 48 overs.

Pakistan in reply fell short by 124 runs as they were bowled out for just 164. Their chasing total was reduced to 289 due to rain.

After the match, Yuvraj Speaking to the media said: "I thought we all batted really well. The openers gave us a good start, Virat finished well, and it gave me the opportunity to go and attack.

"You just have to go and back yourself and tell the opposition that you're here to attack. I was lucky I was dropped, but I capitalised and I was hitting it well. I finished well."

On Yuvraj's batting captain Virat Kohli said: "Yuvi took pressure off when I couldn't get runs. The way he was hitting the ball, I felt like a club batter in front of him."

Yuvraj Singh himself is a cancer survivor. He was detected with cancer in 2011 and was out of action for almost a year. The warrior prince strongly fought back and returned to action.

On the occasion of Cancer Survivor Day (June 5), the southpaw dedicated his award with a very sweet message on his official Twitter handle.

His message read: "My innings on #CancerSurvivorDay is dedicated to all the heroes & survivors. Also my thoughts & Prayers to all impacted in #londonattack"

Other cricketers also praised the Indian batsman for his match-winning knock against Pakistan.

