Champions Trophy: India Vs Bangladesh: Presentation Ceremony Highlights

Birmingham, June 15: India registered an emphatic nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in a one-sided second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Edgbaston Stadium here on Thursday (June 15), to set up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

CT 17 Special Site; Photos; Match scorecard

Chasing a gettable total of 265 to win after electing to field first, the defending champions cruised towards home without any trouble.

Rohit Sharma scored his 11th career ton (123 not out) and captain Virat Kohli notched up his 42nd fifty (96 not out) to stitch up an unbeaten 178-run partnership for the second wicket.

In the process, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs in just 175 innings. He surpassed the record of AB de Villiers to reach his milestone. He took just 15 innings to reach 8000 runs from 7000.

In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan continued from where he had left against South Africa with a quickfire (46; 34b; 7x4, 1x6) before getting out to Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. India won the match with 59 balls to spare.

Here are the highlights from the post-match presentation ceremony:

What did the losing captain Mashrafe Mortaza say?

"We could have scored 300, even 320, but our set batsmen getting out was a setback to us. Next time, we'll come back strongly. We need to learn. Skill-wise we're fine, but mentally we need to be stronger," said Mortaza.

What did the winning captain Virat Kohli say?

"Another complete game. We needed to have a clean, collective game. We didn't expect to win by nine wickets, but that's the quality of our top order."

On Kedar Jadhav's performance Kohli said,"He's not a surprise package, he's a smart guy, he knows where to pitch the ball and see what the wicket is offering. It could have been close to 300.

On his batting effort he said, "I wanted to give myself some time, 10-15 balls. Last time, we lost a wicket, so I had to adapt, I like those challenges. I grew in confidence. When you're coming onto the short ball, you know you're playing well. We're taking it as any other game, I know that's boring but that's our mindset. Never a worry when you're middle order isn't batting too much. Everyone is hitting the ball magnificently in practice."

What did the Man of the Match Rohit Sharma say?

"Was a great knock, especially when it comes on a winning note. Trying to get a big one, in the last two games. Was quite determined today. Wicket was brilliant. I kept telling myself to bat as much as possible. We've been playing good cricket. One last hurdle, a big game against Pakistan. It felt like he was batting overnight (Virat Kohli). As a captain, he was brilliant."

OneIndia News