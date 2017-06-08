Champions Trophy: India practice ahead of Sri Lanka game

London, June 8: A confident team India will take on Sri Lanka in the match 8 of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval, London today (June 8). [Match Preview]

India began their title defending campaign with a moral boosting crushing win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (June 4). They won the match by 124 runs, dominating in every department.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to South Africa in their previous by 96 runs. Low on confidence after a disappointing defeat, Angelo Mathews' side will be desperate for a win.

A loss would knock them out of the tournament. India will be eyeing a win too and ensure their spot in the semi-final.

Ahead of the big clash against neighbours Sri Lanka, Indian team practised har. From Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni, everyone was seen sweating out on the field.

Here are some photos from India's practice session

Anil Kumble (left) and Virat Kohli India's captain Virat Kohl (right) speaks with head coach Anil Kumble during a training session at the Oval cricket ground in London. MS Dhoni India's batsman MS Dhoni attends a training session at the Oval cricket ground in London. Ravindra Jadeja India's bowler Ravindra Jadeja attends a training session at the Oval cricket ground in London. Virat Kohli (left) and Shikhar Dhawan India's captain Virat Kohli (left) and batsman Shikhar Dhawan attend a training session at the Oval cricket ground in London. Virat Kohli India's captain Virat Kohli speaks during a press conference at the Oval cricket ground in London.

