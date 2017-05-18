Champions Trophy: India to play 2 warm-up matches; Here is full schedule

Bengaluru, May 18: Exactly one week after the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, Indian cricketers will play a warm-up match against New Zealand ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales.

On Thursday (May 18), the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule of warm-up matches for Champions Trophy.

The 50-over global tournament will be played in England and Wales from June 1 to 18. The practice games are held from May 26 to 30.

India will play 2 warm-up games, on May 28 (Sunday) and 30 (Tuesday). The opponents are New Zealand and Bangladesh. Both matches will be telecast Live on Star Sports network in India.

IPL 2017 ends in Hyderabad on May 21 (Sunday). India players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane have already reached the final with Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS).

They face either Mumbai Indians (MI) or Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who meet tomorrow (May 19) in Qualifier 2. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey and Umesh Yadav, who are all part of Champions Trophy squad, will be in action.

Virat Kohli-led India, the defending champions, are in Group B with Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. They start campaign on June 4 against Pakistan. Group A consists of Australia, England, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Champions Trophy is contested by top 8 teams in ICC ODI Team Rankings as on September 30, 2015.

Schedule of warm-up matches

All times local (GMT+1) - 3 PM IST

26 May (Friday) - Australia Vs Sri Lanka, The Oval (10:30 AM): Ian Gould and S.Ravi (on-field), Aleem Dar (reserve umpire), David Boon (match referee)

27 May (Saturday) - Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, Edgbaston (10:30 AM): Richard Kettleborough and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Kumar Dharmasena (reserve umpire), Chris Broad (match referee)

*28 May (Sunday) - India Vs New Zealand, The Oval (10:30 AM): Aleem Dar and Bruce Oxenford (on-field), Ian Gould (third umpire), S. Ravi (fourth umpire), David Boon (match referee)

29 May (Monday) - Australia Vs Pakistan, Edgbaston (10:30 AM): Kumar Dharmasena and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Paul Reiffel (reserve umpire), Chris Broad (match referee)

30 May (Tuesday) - New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, Edgbaston (10:30 AM): Richard Kettleborough and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Richard Illingworth (reserve umpire), Chris Broad (match referee)

*30 May - India Vs Bangladesh, The Oval (10:30 AM): Marais Erasmus and Nigel Llong (on-field), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Bruce Oxenford (fourth umpire), David Boon (match referee)

* Denotes broadcast matches (Live on Star Sports in India)

