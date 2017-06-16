Champions Trophy: India-Pakistan match is highest-rated ODI in BARC history

New Delhi, June 16: The highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy Group stage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 4 became the highest rated One-day International (ODI) match in Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC) history, broadcasters Star India confirmed on Friday (June 16).

The match attracted 201 million viewers, double than the last edition of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

"ICC Champions Trophy 2017 has been an impressive event in terms of scale, reach and following, and the India-Pakistan match set a new viewership record on our network making it the highest rated ODI match in BARC history," a Star India statement read.

The viewership is once again expected to shoot northward when the arch-rivals face off in the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Pakistan made it to the title clash, beating hosts England in the first semi-final while defending champions India thrashed Bangladesh in the second semi-final in Birmingham on Thursday.

IANS