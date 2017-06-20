Champions Trophy: India-Pakistan final sets all-time record on Twitter

Bengaluru, June 20: The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final between India and Pakistan on Sunday (June 18) has set an all-time record on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Dubbed as the "mother of all finals", the contest between the arch rivals at The Oval stadium in London, saw records being shattered on Twitter. According to data made available, there were 1.8 million tweets during the title decider.

An all-round performance by Pakistan saw them lift the trophy as they won by 180 runs. Fakhar Zaman was the Man-of-the-match for his superb century.

The hashtags which were trending on Twitter on Sunday during the match were #CT17 and #INDvPAK.

"Cricket is what was happening on Twitter, and a historic #CT17 saw the record for the most Tweeted one day international of all time being broken by the India versus Pakistan final with 1.8 million tweets from fans globally," said Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships, Asia Pacific, Twitter, was quoted as saying by "Economic Times".

"With ICC launching the first ever direct message chatbot for sports on Twitter; engaging fans with video replies from captains and commentators; and Tweeting match videos through a Twitter Amplify partnership, it was a personalised and video rich experience for fans on Twitter," Madani added.

OneIndia News