Champions Trophy: Rs 1 crore for 30-second TV ad during India-Pakistan final

New Delhi, June 17: India-Pakistan blockbuster final at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 tomorrow (June 18) has resulted in advertsement rates on TV to skyrocket.

CT 17 special site; Photos; Rs 2,000 crore bet on final

After a gap of 10 years, arch rivals India and Pakistan face off in an ICC tournament final. The last time they met was in 2007 in South Africa when India won by 5 runs to lift the World Twenty20 trophy.

Any India-Pakistan match is eagerly awaited by fans. Millions tune into TV to watch the high-voltage clash. With this being a final, the viewership is expected to toch record numbers.

The two sides met the group stage on June 4 (Sunday) where Virat Kohli's "Men in Blue" won by 124 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method.

According to "Reuters" news agency, TV ad rates during India-Pakistan final, on Star Sports have gone up 10 times.

"A 30-second spot during the final to be broadcast by Rupert Murdoch's Star Sports is expected to cost nearly 10 million rupees ($155,267), far higher than the 1 million rupees that advertisers pay on average for most Indian shows, said a person involved in buying ads," the report said today (June 17).

Former England captain Michael Vaughan explained how TV excecutives are thrilled to welcome India-Pakistan game on Sunday. "India v Pakistan Final .... !!!!!!!! All TV execs around the World are now cracking a nice bottle open to celebrate ..... #IndiaToWin," he wrote on his Twitter page.

India v Pakistan Final .... !!!!!!!! All TV execs around the World are now cracking a nice bottle open to celebrate ..... #IndiaToWin — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 15, 2017

OneIndia News