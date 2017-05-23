Champions Trophy: ICC issues statement on security after Manchester terror attack

London, May 23: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today (May 23) said safety and security of Champions Trophy 2017 and Women's World Cup in United Kingdom (UK) were placed at "highest priority" after 22 people were killed in an explosion last night (May 22) in Manchester.

According to latest reports, 22 people, including children were killed in a suicide bomber attack at an Ariana Grande's pop concert at the Manchester Arena.

Following this horrific attack, ICC issued a statement saying they will review their security arrangements for Champions Trophy in England and Wales, to be played from June 1 to 18. World's top 8 teams will compete in the 50-over tournament.

After Champions Trophy, England and Wales will host Women's World Cup from June 24 to July 23.

Here is the full statement from ICC

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the horrific attack in Manchester. The ICC and ECB place safety and security at the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC Women's World Cup this summer as the highest priority.

We operate on advice from our Tournament Security Directorate - in conjunction with the ECB and relevant authorities - to ensure that we have a robust safety and security plan for both tournaments. We will continue to work with authorities over the coming hours and days and review our security in line with the threat levels.

The security situation has been very much front and centre of our preparations and we constantly review our procedures to guarantee they are as effective as possible to keep everyone safe.

We do not disclose our security details as a matter of policy."

