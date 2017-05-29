Champions Trophy: Ian Chappell picks likely semi-finalists

London, May 29: With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 set to begin in England on Thursday (June 1), former Australian captain Ian Chappell has picked the likely semi-finalists in the 50-over tournament.

Champions Trophy features the top 8 sides in the world, as per ICC ODI Team Standings. The event opens on June 1 and ends June 18.

Ahead of the tournament, Chappell feels defending champions India, Australia, hosts England and South Africa will make it to the knockout stage.

The 8 teams are divided into two groups and top two qualify for the semi-finals.

"The four really strong squads are hosts England, defending champions India and perennial competitors Australia and South Africa," Chappell wrote on "espncricinfo" on Sunday (May 28).

"Throughout its history, the Champions Trophy has struggled to gain traction. However, a semi-final line-up of England, Australia, India and South Africa promises something we don't see often enough in 50 over cricket: a highly competitive and entertaining tournament," he added.

According to Chappell, the Virat Kohli-led India are well prepared after playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently.

"Kohli's men have turned up for this tournament with a glut of T20 games in the IPL. This may turn out to be good preparation, especially when followed by a couple of 50-over warm-up games to get the mind fully attuned to the longer version. T20 cricket ensures batsmen are looking for runs and, of late, bowlers have focused more on taking wickets - the ideal mindset for both facets of the one-day game.

"India don't have the pace of the other three top bowling sides, but they do possess a well-balanced attack, capable of taking wickets in any conditions," he said.

India open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday (June 4).

OneIndia News