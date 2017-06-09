Champions Trophy: Have settled down in last four years, says David Warner

Birmingham, June 9: Australia opener David Warner on Friday (June 9) said he is a more responsible person now on and off the field than he was four years ago when the southpaw took a swing at England's Joe Root in a bar here.

CT 17 Special Site; Schedule; Photos; Points Table

Ahead of Australia's must-win Group A game here on Saturday against already-qualified England in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, Warner reflected back on the unpleasant incident in the 2013 edition of the eight-team tournament where his career went off the rails in the aftermath of the brawl.

"It was a learning curve for me. I was young and I'm now old. I've got two kids and I'm married. There's been a lot of settling down," Warner was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au on the eve of the game.

When asked if the Root incident was the defining moment of his life and his career, Warner said: "Forgetting my career back on track, definitely.

"And for becoming the person I am today and not just the cricketer, definitely... We all go through periods where we're young and naive to what can be out there.

"And it's not about just stuffing up and moving on. It's about learning the ropes of being away on tour for such a long period of time, things at home could be different.

"There's little things there that you have to think about as a youngster, what can I do. I probably didn't work that out at that stage, but now I have and I've got a great balance on and off the field.

"I didn't really think what would have come of the situation. People didn't look too far or deep into it to see who was in the right or wrong," he added.

Warner said that the incident was a thing of the past and he has moved on.

"And that's forgotten, that's all gone, it's in the past and we can tell a happily ever after story at the end of my career," he said.

Warner has come a long way since 2013, most recently finishing as the top run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 641 runs in his bag.

Warner also reached 4,000 career ODI runs in the match against Bangladesh on Monday, becoming the fastest Australian to do so.

"You could probably say that because I haven't done that before. It can be frustrating because you always wonder why you can go so well in white-ball cricket or you have a bit of a lull, and vice versa," Warner said.

"Things fall into place when you are sorted on and off the field and don't have lingering issues," he observed.

IANS