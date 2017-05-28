Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya hopes to give his best; credits MI legends for improvement

New Delhi, May 28: Hardik Pandya, the prolific all-rounder who had an impressive debut in the recently concluded IPL 10 with 250 runs in 17 matches and six wickets, seems optimistic to continue with the same standard of performance in the forthcoming Champions Trophy.

The Gujarat bowler has earned special attention from the cricket fraternity for ability to deliver at 140 kilometre consistently.

Hardik, before leaving for England to participate in the Champions Trophy, on Wednesday midnight spoke over phone from Mumbai, “I feel I will be sharper with the ball in England due to weather condition and the pitches in England. It will not be only the speed. I can deliver more calculated short balls on the pitches in England.”

Hardik did not forget to reveal that the confidence he talked about, has been earned from playing in the IPL.

He added, “I had immense help regarding my bowling from the legendary cricketers of Mumbai Indian who joined the team as support-staff.

"Sachin Tendulkar is obviously there who had guided me about the general character of the batsmen. He has categorically advised me about the nature of wickets in England so that it does not become difficult for me to deliver.

"At the same time, I was lucky to have bowlers like Mitchell Johnson and Lasith Malinga in Mumbai Indians. They used to give me valuable suggestions whenever I asked them about how to improve the standard of my bowling. Naturally, despite the fact that this is going to be first England tour, I am going there with some very useful experience already.”

While talking about the encouragement he received before Champions Trophy, Hardik remembered Amitabh Bachhan.

He said, “I met him in the party of Mumbai Indians after winning the IPL. Mr Bachhan was special guest there. It took place on 22nd May. But he predicted on the day that I would get a call in the national squad for the Champions Trophy. But at the same time Big-B advised me to keep up the momentum which I showed in IPL. I was excited to have received such inspiration from him.”

OneIndia News